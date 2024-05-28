Lisa Jakub pays tribute to Robin Williams on Memorial Day 2024

Lisa Jakub remembers Robin Williams on Memorial Day 2024

Lisa Jakub, Robin Williams' Mrs. Doubtfire co-star, who played the actor’s on-screen daughter, Lydia, in the 1993 film, recalled Williams' support and love for veterans.



On this Memorial Day, she remembers how the late star would often offer them jobs on his movie sets.

“So many people have told me that Robin did a lot of work with the veteran population as well, and that he always had production crews hire local veterans to be background actors or things like that on set, which is not something I ever knew about when I worked with him… but I also love that little connection as well,” she told Fox News Digital.

Jakub told the news outlet that she was “grateful” to have had the chance to play Williams’ daughter in a movie.

The actress herself runs a veterans nonprofit called Mission Flexible.

“Robin was everything you would hope Robin would be, and it’s so wonderful to think back on him now… (I am) grateful that I got to be in his presence, that I got to be working with him, that he was so kind to me,” she added.

“(He was) probably one of the first people who ever really spoke to me super honestly about mental health,” she continued.

“And he would talk to me about his struggles and the things that he went through. And it was the first time that I felt like, ‘Oh, I’m not a freak. I don’t have to hide this about myself. This is just something that some of us have to deal with’.”