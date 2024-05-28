Ant McPartlin reunites with BGT partner Declan Donnelly after welcoming son

Ant McPartlin welcomed first baby on Tuesday, May 14

Ant McPartlin returned to work alongside his TV partner Declan Donnelly after welcoming his son with wife Anne-Marie.

According to Daily Mail, the new dad was seen on Monday, May 27, at London’s Hammersmith Apollo for Britain’s Got Talent's first live semi-finals.

McPartlin and Donnelly were captured together during the rehearsals two weeks after the 48-year-old former singer announced the birth of his son.

Earlier this month on Tuesday, May 14, McPartlin announced the delighted news following the arrival of his first baby with wife.

The TV presenter took so social media to post an adorable snapshot of himself cradling his new born baby.

He captioned the Instagram post with a red heart emoji that reads, "Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am."



McPartlin then went on to give update on each family member saying, "Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!"

Following the endearing revelation, many of his friends and fans flooded the comments section with well wishes.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon chimed in saying, "Awwwww darling I'm so happy for you both! Baby shares the same birthday as my mummy! Can't wait to meet buba and to celebrate soon! Love you both."