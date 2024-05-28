Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans sip and scene in 'The Materialists'

Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal join Dakota Johnson in Celine's song.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans were spotted filming a scene for their upcoming movie The Materialists in New York City.



The actress and the 42-year-old actor shared a bottle of wine as they sat side-by-side outdoors, capturing a moment of on-screen camaraderie.

This sighting comes shortly after Johnson was seen sharing a passionate kiss with co-star Pedro Pascal on the streets of NYC on May 8.

The Materialists is shaping up to be a must-watch with its star-studded cast and behind-the-scenes moments.

Development on the film was first announced to the public this past February.

According to Deadline, Celine Song, who gained significant attention with her directorial debut "Past Lives" in 2023, will direct the feature from her own script.

The intriguing storyline attracted big names, with both Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal signing on to star alongside Dakota Johnson, known for her role in Fifty Shades of Grey.

The cast also features Dasha Nekrasova, Marin Ireland, and Zoe Winters, adding further depth to the project.

Production began in New York City this past April, and while the film's release date remains under wraps, anticipation continues to build for this star-studded and compelling narrative.