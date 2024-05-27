Bradley Cooper takes the stage with Pearl Jam for ‘A Star Is Born’ duet

Bradley Cooper previously credited the Pearl Jam frontman as the inspiration behind his character

Bradley Cooper made a memorable return to the stage on Saturday, May 25, when he joined Eddie Vedder for a surprise duet at the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival in Napa, California.

Cooper, who portrayed Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born, performed Maybe It's Time from the film, a song deeply influenced by Vedder himself.

In a fan-made video, the Pearl Jam frontman, 59, welcomed Cooper on stage during the band’s headlining set, announcing, "Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper.”

The crowd erupted in cheers as Cooper, 49, kissed Vedder on the cheek and took his place onstage, guitar in hand. The duo's acoustic performance saw them trading verses.



Pearl Jam later shared an Instagram post on Monday, May 26, featuring a photo of Vedder hugging Cooper behind a copy of the set list, which highlighted their duet.

"Cheers, @bottlerocknapa!" read the caption, celebrating the unique musical moment.

The duet was particularly meaningful for both Cooper, as he previously credited Vedder as the inspiration behind his character for the movie which also starred Lady Gaga.

“I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper told Yahoo! Entertainment in a 2018 interview, adding, “And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.”