Ariana Grande teases spooky ‘The Boy Is Mine’ music video: Watch

Ariana Grande will release the music video for ‘The Boy Is Mine’ next weekend on June 7

Ariana Grande is dabbling in some psychological and supernatural thriller for her new music video.

On Monday, May 27, the 30-year-old musician announced the music video release of her song The Boy Is Mine from her new album Eternal Sunshine.

Taking to her Instagram, Grande shared glimpses into the spooky video, which is set for release next weekend on June 7.

The short clip showed some horror tropes, including a dimly-lit bathroom and a demonic hand creeping through the crack of a door.

The video then cut to the name of the song in gothic white font over a black background.

Grande simply captioned the post, “meow.”



The two-time Grammy winner released The Boy Is Mine back in March, which debuted at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the highest charting track from the album.

Other music videos she has released to accompany her new album include the highly-successful Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends. The former was a nod to some of the most iconic performances throughout the history of the industry, while the latter was heavily-inspired by the album’s namesake, Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet’s 2004 movie called Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.