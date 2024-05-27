Lady Gaga hints at massive genre shift with upcoming new music

Lady Gaga’s last album was ‘Chromatica’ released in 2020

Lady Gaga is finally making her big comeback to music after a long break to focus on her highly successful acting career.

After months of cryptic studio pictures and other hints, Gaga, 38, finally confirmed that she’s been working on some music during the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, over the weekend.

“I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before,” she told the audience of a Q&A session.

She further declared, “I love to break genre and I love to explore music.”

Elsewhere, she told Entertainment Tonight that though the she has been “working on new music all the time.”

However, she shut down all speculations of a Telephone sequel with Beyoncé.

As for when her music will come out, Gaga teased, “soon.”

“They hate when I say ‘soon,’ but soon.”

Gaga’s last album was Chromatica which was released four years ago in 2020.