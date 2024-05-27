Prince Harry set to mark big milestone with key royal figures

Prince Harry aims to celebrate his 40th birthday with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the key members of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who will be turning 40-year-old on September 15, is all set to mark his life's major milestone with his wife Meghan Markle, kids and his cousins, claimed a royal expert.

In a conversation with The Mirror, Tom Quinn said, "If any of key members of the Royal Family are involved in Harry's 40th birthday celebrations it will be Beatrice and Eugenie, but this presents a problem for Harry."

The royal commentator added, "He would love to have his cousins, but he will draw the line at Prince Andrew and that upsets Beatrice and Eugenie who are loyal to their father and desperate to see him brought in from the cold in some way. Harry needs all the friends he can get but there are limits."

Notably, Tom also mentioned that Harry's alliance with Beatrice and Eugenie might leave Prince William and Kate 'worried.'

The expert shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales "sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family."