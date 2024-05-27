Inside Dwayne Johnson's 'very sweet' birthday party: Watch

Dwayne Johnson’s Moana family recently celebrated the ‘Rock’s’ birthday

Dwayne Johnson’s Moana family recently celebrated the ‘Rock’s’ birthday in style.



Johnson, who turned 52 on May 2, took to his Instagram to share an adorable clip of the team behind the highly-anticipated live-action Moana, celebrating the actor’s birthday.

He posted the video alongside a caption that read: "I never hard charge into an unknown room... I take it nice and eaze."

"Never know what’s waiting for ya on the other side — in this case a very sweet birthday surprise!"

"Thank you so much to my @disneystudios & #TeamMoana partners for the love. Love you back. Maui."

On Sunday, May 26, the Fast and the Furious actor recorded himself, sneakily walking into a room before the group reappeared to sing 'Happy Birthday' to him.

Dwayne, who is set to reprise his role as the voice of Maui in the upcoming flick, expressed gratitude to his team.

Before blowing out the candles on his cake, he told the team: "Thank you guys. I appreciate it, I appreciate you guys, love you guys."

With his Moana track You’re Welcome playing in the background, Johnson said: "What a day we had putting the song up on its feet."

Ahead of swigging his tequila, he continued: "A new version of it, I can't wait to make this film with you guys. Our live-action Moana, and I will pop this open... to Moana and building the universe of Moana with the best partners in the world. I love you guys."