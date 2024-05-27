BTS member RM sparks mystery heartbreak rumours

RM has never dated anyone publicly

Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, dropped the new song Nuts from his latest album, Right Place Wrong Person, which stirred up rumours about his early dating life.

The song, written by the BTS leader, seemed to allude to a painful breakup he experienced in his 20s. Fans believe the lyrics chronicled his bitter love and ugly breakup.

"Every night, I write letters to my past self, With just a glass of whiskey, all the memories come pouring out, praying to a god I don’t even believe in So that you can move on from being my everything in your twenties," the 29-year-old South Korean singer and songwriter penned before throwing shade at, "love will inevitably fail, love is for the freaks."

During other verses in the song, RM shed light on his feelings from that time by rapping, "I’ll sincerely wish for your happiness, even though you probably won’t believe me. It was a tough relationship. There’s a stigma on my chest. It’s called you. I can’t even believe we were together."

It is pertinent to note that the Dynamite crooner joined BigHit Entertainment in 2010 when he was only 16. He came under the spotlight after making his debut with the iconic all-boy band in 2013, and since then, he has never dated anyone publicly.