Scott Disick celebrates 41st birthday with kids Penelope, 11,Reign, 9

Scott Disick turns 41

Scott Disick got a surprise from his kids with whom he celebrated turning 41, and shared the moment to his Instagram, Sunday.



The now 41-year-old father showed off Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, giving him gifts while celebrating.

“Happy Birthday” balloons were decorated across two walls and the floor was filled with wrapped gifts and cards.

Penelope had on sweatpants and a grey striped shirt along with a silver "happy birthday" celebration hat.

Wearing the same silver party hat and pyjamas with a space motif, Reign looked adorable as he smiled at the camera.

Two brown gift boxes wrapped with a matching bow and a smaller red gift box was resting above the blanket.

“Ain't love grand. Love u guys!!!!!! Best bday a dad could ever wish 4!” the father-of-three captioned the heartwarming snap.

Disick is father to Mason, 14, Penelope and Reign with his reality star ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 45.

Despite their breakup, the couple frequently appeared together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and had an inconsistent relationship from 2006 until 2015.

Disick has been romantically-linked to actress Bella Thorne and models including Sofia Richie, Bella Banos, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Megan Blake Irwin in the past.