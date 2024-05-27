Gwen Stefani wishes her eldest son Kingston Rossdale happy birthday as he turns 18

Gwen Stefani celebrates her oldest son Kingston Rossdale's 18th birthday

Gwen Stefani has recently celebrated her first son, Kingston Rossdale's 18th birthday on May 26.



Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the No Doubt frontwoman posted a video documenting Kingston's life from early childhood to now, which included different photos of the mother-son over the years.

In the clip, Kingston, whom Gwen shares with former husband Gavin Rossdale, could be seen

"Happiest of birthdays Kingston... my first born baby boy... cannot believe u are 18 today… I love u! said the 54-year-old.

Interestingly, Gwen concluded Kingston's birthday tribute with more recent pics, including several with her husband, Blake Shelton.



Gwen and Gavin reportedly married in 2002 and had three children together before they parted ways in 2016.

Earlier this year, Gavin spoke up about his divorce with Gwen, saying that he "wished there was sort of more of a connection with [Stefani] for their children’s sake".

Gavin revealed he never spoke bad about Gwen after she tied the knot with The Voice co-host Blake Shelton.

"Less said, soonest mended and I said nothing," he remarked.

Gavin added, "It’s not my place to say anything. I’m handcuffed because I would never want to overly say anything negative about their mom. That’s just not right."