Prince Harry honors Queen Elizabeth’s guidance during legal battles: 'she’s watching'

Prince Harry opened up about his deep bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, during a compelling new interview featured in ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, which premiered on Thursday, July 25.



The Duke of Sussex, spoke with Rebecca Barry about his recent legal victory against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) and his ongoing battles against the tabloids.

Reflecting on his close relationship with the Queen, who passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, Harry revealed that he had numerous discussions with her about his legal challenges.

"We had many conversations before she passed," Harry shared in the documentary. "This is very much something she supported; she knew how much it meant to me."

He continued, expressing how he feels her presence guiding him: "She is up there going, see this through to the end, without question."

King Charles’ son first took legal action against MGN in 2019, claiming that his phone voicemails were unlawfully accessed through hacking. MGN has consistently denied these allegations.

Following a December ruling in Harry’s favor, an MGN spokesperson issued a statement expressing relief and readiness to move forward.

“We welcome today’s judgment that provides clarity for the business to move on from past events,” the spokesperson said.

“Where historical wrongdoing occurred, we apologize unreservedly, have taken full responsibility, and paid appropriate compensation.”