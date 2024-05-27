Nicki Minaj reveals why she missed Mancheter concert

Nicki Minaj shares insight on being arrested

Nicki Minaj shared a complete detail after she shared an update after her Amsterdam arrest over the weekend.



The 41-year-old Super Bass singer apologised to Manchester fans who had their event postponed because of the issue in the Netherlands, and she gave her side of the story on X, previously Twitter, just hours after she was arrested at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

After "sitting in a jail cell for 5–6 hours," Minaj wrote in her post that she was still hopeful about arriving in England in time to play for fans at Co-Op Live arena. But she claims those dreams were shattered when her airline was allegedly delayed for twenty minutes after she boarded, forcing her to play later than the Manchester venue was willing to allow.

"That's why they had to do the big song & dance b/c they knew I'd still find a way to perform even if it came down to my last 90 mins in the building which would have been until 1130pm. The building was willing to go past 11pm. So grateful to them for that," she wrote.

Minaj added, "So they succeeded at their plan to not let me get on that stage tonight. I succeeded @ getting to the root of it all by recording them & posting everything in real time. I have sooooooooo much video evidence. You wouldn't believe it if I told you. I'll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho."

She later put more weight on her sessions, maybe even a situation to attempt to "sabotage" her, writing in another message, "Told you, it's to try to make me late so that they can write negative stories. Jealousy is a disease. You know the rest."



