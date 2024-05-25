Ed O'Neill breaks silence on 'Modern Family' reunion amid swirling rumours

Modern Family star Ed O’Neill spoke out in the wake of swirling speculations about the show’s reboot or reunion.

In a conversation with TV Insider, the 78-year-old actor, who plays patriarch Jay Pritchett in the ensemble sitcom expressed reluctance over his return before reassuring fans.

“I don’t like to do that stuff,” he admitted.

However, he noted: “I mean, I am open to it. I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

The update comes after Ed’s former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson teased fans with a cheeky Instagram update from Modern Family set.

“Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he captioned his story on Friday, fueling speculations about the series’ return.

Moreover, the Broadway actor joined forces with former child star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons for a TikTok video, as they recreated a scene from the show.

For the unversed, cast of Modern Family, including Ferguson, O’Neill, Julia Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet reunited at this year’s SAG Awards evoking feelings of nostalgia among fans.

The beloved sitcom aired on ABC for 11 seasons from 2009 – 2020.