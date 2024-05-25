Taylor Swift surprises fans with fluent Portugese at Eras tour stop

Taylor Swift wins hearts as she converses in Portuguese during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift spoke in Portuguese while performing her first two shows at Lisbons’ Estádio da Luz stadium on Friday, May 24.



The 34-year-old singer stunned the crowd as she conversed in the native language at opening for her first-ever show in Lisbon, Portugal.

In a viral video, The Tortured Poets Department singer addressed the crowd, standing at the Estádio da Luz stadium where she performed.

Expressing love for her fans, Swift placed her hand on her heart, noting: “Muito obrigada,” which translates as “thank you very much” in English.

While performing centre stage, the songstress gushed: “Oh, Lisbon you … you’re making me feel amazing right now!”

She kept switching from English to Portuguese back and forth as she clutched her chest again before continuing the show.

Urging fans to help in the crowd, the Antihero hitmaker said: “Ayuda por favor.”

The sold-out concert in Portugal came after a long hiatus after Swift’s Alive festival got cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.

For the unversed, the Grammy-winner performed on various hits, including The Smallest Man in the World and Champagne Problems among others.