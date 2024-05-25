'Modern Family' cast continue to tease fans with major hints of reunion

'Modern Family' cast continue to tease fans with reunion hints

Fans of Modern Family were sent into a frenzy after latest update from Jesse Tyler Ferguson.



The 48-year-old actor, who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the ensemble sitcom, took to his Instagram to post a photo from the show’s set.

“Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he wrote in the caption, prompting speculation about a potential reunion or reboot on the heels of its 15th anniversary.

Moreover, a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted a photo of a truck with Modern Family poster passing through the street somewhere in America.

To add fuel to the fire, Ferguson was featured in a new TikTok video with Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who plays Lily, voice-acting a scene from the show.

Fans were exhilarated at the potential reunion of the ensemble cast, taking to social media to express their excitement.

“u dont want to see the person ill become if i get modern family back….like this is Actually family business,” wrote one.

Another enthused: “SHUT UP OH MY GOD MODERN FAMILY REUNION??? they are letting us dream”.

“im cancelling my therapy, life is good again, the sky is blue, the water is also blue, my skin is clear, everything is so colorful,” a third added.

Modern Family aired on ABC for 11 seasons, starring the likes of Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, and more.