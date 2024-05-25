Prince William enlists new allies to replace Prince Harry’s role in future

Prince William appeared in good spirits after he was joined by his cousins for a rainy garden party at Buckingham Palace earlier this week.



The Prince of Wales stepped in for King Charles to host thousands of guests for the traditional summer event of the year.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Peter Phillips rallied around the heir to the throne in a statement of support.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested it was a rather clear glimpse of William’s team when he takes over from the King in future.

She also reflected on the high probability of his younger brother Prince Harry not being there to help William settle into his new role as future King.

“I thought it was joyful to see this new generation of royals step up to help William at one of the traditional engagements of the year,” shared the royal expert.

“What a shame it was raining, but I think their guests would have been genuinely thrilled to meet this younger, less formal and, let’s face it, more fun generation of Royals.

“I think it gave us a glimpse of the future: when William becomes King,” she explained. “He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy.

"I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders,” Jennie added.