Princess Charlene puts on stylish display at Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene looks stunning in shoulder-bearing jumpsuit for Monaco Grand Prix reception

Princess Charlene dropped jaws as she wore a shoulder-bearing jumpsuit for Monaco Grand Prix reception on Thursday.

The Princess left fans in awe as she showed of her elegance while standing arm in arm with her husband Prince Albert for the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix.

She posed outside the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, turning heads with chic appearance in deep teal jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton. She styled the outfit with metallic heels with a pointed toe to match the shiny belt.

Her cropped blonde hair, smoky eyeshadow and red lip makeup were elevating her look.

The stunning photo, posted on the Prince’s Palace of Monaco’s Instagram page, was accompanied by a caption stating: “Prince Albert II And Princess Charlene welcomed their guests in the Court of Honor.”

In the picture, Prince Albert is seen standing beside his wife in a navy suit and a red, patterned tie with patent black shoes.



The Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most iconic sporting events, attracts some of the world’s biggest celebrities. Recent appearances include LeBron James, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Serena Williams.