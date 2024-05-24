Kate Middleton's long absence leaves fans worried

Kate Middleton, who's battling cancer, has left fans guessing about her health with her mysterious absence.



The Princess of Wales has not been seen publicly since she shared her emotional video statement about her cancer diagnosis and treatment on March 22.

Frenzy surrounding Catherine's public disappearance swelled as it has been two months since details regarding her health have been revealed.



In her heartfelt video statement, Kate explained: "We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."



Since then, there is silence from the Palace. However, Prince William did admit Kate was doing "well” during his first visit to the Isles of Scilly.

Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole. In an interview for GB News America, said, "I do worry about Catherine."

The expert added: "It’s good news that the King’s treatment is effective, but we must wonder what is going on with Kate. At the same time, we wish her the best of good fortune and a speedy and complete recovery."

Richard Eden, Daily Mail royal columnist, believes that the timeline of Princess Kate's return to the public eye should be updated. The Palace has yet to offer a definitive answer as to when she will undertake public engagements again.



"Fiends I spoke to in the past few days suggest we might not see Catherine again until the autumn. And only then if she has recovered fully." according to Eden.

"No one wants to pressure Catherine. The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year,” he was told by a royal source.

Kate's long absence has given birth to several question as fans are asking: "Where is Kate?"

Some are worried about her health writing: "Is she alright?"