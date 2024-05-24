Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new tactic deals major blow to Palace

The couple are reportedly already planning future trips after their successful visit to Nigeria

The Royal Family has been involved in "intense damage limitation discussions" out of concerns that senior members are being "overshadowed" by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly already planning future trips after their successful visit to Nigeria earlier this month, where they promoted the Invictus Games and met with charity organizations and politicians in West Africa.

Buckingham Palace stated this week that the Royal Family is currently postponing engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign," following months of reduced engagements due to King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnoses.

Royal author Tom Quinn noted that senior royals have acknowledged that "for now they are going to be overshadowed."

The expert argued that while Harry will "always be a member of the Royal Family," the Sussexes feel "a sense of mission" since stepping down as senior royals.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Mr Quinn said: "So far as many world leaders are concerned, Harry is and always will be a member of the Royal Family. Believing their trip to Nigeria was a huge success, Meghan and Harry are already planning future trips.

"Intense damage limitation discussions are taking place at Kensington Palace and Clarence House, but until and unless Kate and King Charles recover fully, the senior Royals accept that for now they are going to be overshadowed." Mr Quinn said Harry and Meghan feel that there was "a sense of injustice" within the Royal Family which prompted the Duke of Sussex to previously declare: "It's us against the world."

But according to the royal author, this worked in the pair's interest as it created a "sense of mission" and a feeling that they needed to "stick together and be strong in the face of their enemies."

The expert told: "At the core of Meghan and Harry's intense relationship is a sense of injustice. Harry has actually said, 'it's us against the world'. Feeling driven in on themselves has actually worked to their advantage as it gives them an increased sense of mission and a sense that they need to stick together and be strong in the face of their enemies."

While in Nigeria, Harry and Meghan supported the "Giants of Africa" programming, including an announcement that they plan to expand their efforts by providing "an additional adaptive court and accessible sport for the community of Abuja."

Meghan and Harry also hosted a basketball clinic while they were there, with Harry taking to the court to "participate in an array of fun ball bouncing drills."