Vanessa Hudgens reflects on ‘liberating’ run on ‘Masked Singer’ after winning

Vanessa Hudgens admitted that ‘The Masked Singer’ was the only time she felt like herself on stage

Vanessa Hudgens felt a sense of freedom and liberation throughout her triumphant run on Fox’s The Masked Singer.

After winning the hit singing competition this week, The 35-year-old singer and actress opened up to Entertainment Tonight about why her run was extra special for her and “affected [her] so deeply.”

“I’ve been in the spotlight for many, many moons now, and there’s just a preconceived idea, I think, when you see yourself on stage, that you’re familiar with,” she reflected.

The High School Musical alum then explained that performing incognito enabled her to reconnect with her true self onstage.

“Being able to take that away and be completely stripped of that and show up as myself and feel completely free to do so, because I was completely covered up really gave me a sense of freedom that I hadn’t had in a minute,” she shared.

Hudgens – who was unmasked as the Goldfish on the May 22 finale – declared, “It was really empowering.”

Her final performance as Goldfish featured a powerful rendition of Elton John’s Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, while runner-up Gumball – played by Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter – performed Styx’s Renegade.