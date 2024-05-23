Kate Middleton to accompany William to Duke of Westminster's wedding?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are both in the guest list for upcoming nuptials

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left royal watchers awaiting for an official statement on the former’s attendance at the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Prince of Wales will act as an usher at pal Hugh Grosvenor’s weddinng with longtime girlfriend Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next month.

According to the Daily Express, the Princess of Wales’ name is still on the guest list, prompting speculations about her prospective attendance.

"William and Kate are both on the guest list and there has been no declining her invitation. But that might be because they have spoken informally,” a source told the outlet.

“A lot is still up in the air with the Wales family,” they affirmed.

It is pertinent to note that Kate has been out of the public eye since the beginning of this year due to a series of health scares.

She is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer, which she unveiled to the public in March.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also miss the duke’s nuptials due to their visit to France for 80th anniversary of D-Day a day prior.

Moreover, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to travel from the US with their kids in a bid to avoid awkward run-in with members of the royal family.