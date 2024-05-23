Prince William forms new team as future King

Prince William finds new trustworthy companions

Prince William has finally found trustworthy royal companions to make a team to lead in the future as King.

The heir to the throne has seemingly revealed his future plans as he put his loyal royals cousins on display to fill the void, which was left after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales, who returned to headlines after putting on a united front with royal cousins at Buckingham Palace garden party, has finally decided to move on from Harry and Meghan's drama with new force, according to a new report.

Future King William has "full trust" in Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaks", according to GB News' royal correspondent.

Cameron Walker and Svar Nanan-Sen discussed the likelihood of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie future royal roles.



Nanan-Sen said: "We know that this isn't going to suddenly open a doorway for Eugenie and Beatrice to take up royal engagements or to become working royals.



Walker explained: "The problem with Eugenie and Beatrice, I say problem, it's obviously not their fault, is that they still have their father, Prince Andrew, being such a taboo at the moment.



"His polling is beyond horrific, it's worse than Harry and Meghan's. Clearly, we had the disaster of the Newsnight interview and all the allegations surrounding him, all of which he denies. But perhaps that might be part of it."



Walker also tried to reveal the truth about the royal sister's plans, saying: "Also Beatrice and Eugenie, I suspect, don't want to be full-time working members of the Royal Family, they have full-time jobs. They'll step in if, if necessary. I'm getting the sense that perhaps they don't want to."

However, the journalist added: "Prince William and his cousins are close enough with Beatrice and Eugenie to realise that even if they are close with Harry and Meghan, it doesn't really matter."



He continued: "William might have beef with his brother, but there's not much they can do about that. Also, I think they're all mature enough, hopefully, to realise that you can be friends with everybody in your family if you so wish.

"This idea of stuff being leaked to Harry and Meghan and worried that it's going to go up on Netflix, you're never going to know for a fact if that's happening or not.

Sharing his thoughts on Princesses of York, he said: "When it comes to Beatrice and Eugenie, if there wasn't any trust with members of the Royal Family, we wouldn't have seen them at that garden party.

Walker admitted: "Seeing Prince William, the future King and the next King, with Beatrice and Eugenie, shows me that they're very trusted and very loved members of the Royal Family."



BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has claimed: "I think as far as William is concerned, Harry really doesn't exist."

