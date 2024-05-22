Buckingham Palace makes major announcement in light of of General Election: 'apologies'

Buckingham Palace has announced Royal engagements are set to be postponed as a result of the announcement

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Royal Family will postpone any engagements that might divert attention from or interfere with the election campaign.

Rishi Sunak this afternoon announced Brits will go to the polls to decide the country's next government on July 4, ending months of uncertainty. Earlier today the Prime Minister met with the monarch at Buckingham Palace to request the dissolution of Parliament, setting in motion the wheels of the election process.

Now Buckingham Palace has announced Royal engagements are set to be postponed as a result of the announcement. A spokesperson said: "Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, The Royal Family will – in accordance with normal procedure – postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.

"Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the King at Buckingham Palace this afternoon, directly after the King hosted young winners of the Prince's Trust Awards. The pair met for approximately 15 minutes in the King's usual private audience room as part of the Prime Minister's scheduled weekly audience.