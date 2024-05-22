Prince Harry ignores King Charles health with hurtful snub

King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment

Prince Harry's remark that his father was "too busy" to see him during his recent UK visit was "unnecessary and hurtful" to a sick King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.



When Harry visited the UK last month to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral for the Invictus Games, there was widespread speculation about a possible reunion.

However, shortly after his arrival in London, a spokesman for the Duke of Sussex announced that there would be no meeting with his father due to the monarch's busy schedule.

This statement has been disputed by new reports suggesting that Harry declined an invitation from his father, who is undergoing cancer treatment, to stay at a royal residence due to security concerns. Instead, Harry chose to stay in a hotel because the offer did not include security provisions.

Royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward stated that Harry's previous comment was beneficial to no one.

She told the Mirror: "Harry's unpredictable behaviour is hurtful to his father. Even if he were too busy to see Harry - and that is quite possible - to issue an announcement to this effect is unnecessary and benefits no one. This is especially the case when his father is still undergoing cancer treatment and could well be very tired and emotionally fragile.

"When Prince Harry turned down his father’s offer to stay at a royal residence during his three-day trip to London in May, it was a surprise to the royal household.

"The King was aware Harry had no UK base. He could not fail to be aware Harry was unduly anxious about security. But he was not aware that Harry would issue a statement saying his father was too busy to meet him. It was hurtful and even if true if they had been under the same roof a meeting might have been arranged.

Nothing is ever Harry’s fault. It is either the fault of the British Government, or the lack of security afforded him by the Metropolitan Police. They have offered him a ‘bespoke’ arrangement, assessing each visit individually. Not good enough for Harry. He had his own arrangement to stay at a luxury private hotel where the entrance and exit are hidden from peering eyes and cameras and even the hotel staff don’t know what VIP guests are staying."

And now with security proving to be a major issue for Harry, Ingrid, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, believes it could prevent Charles from fulfilling one long-held wish.



