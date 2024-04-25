Kate Middleton makes bombshell admission about herself

Kate Middleton reveals royals used to teas her for her problem

Kate Middleton, who has emerged as one of the most popular British royals, made an admission about her personality.

The Princess of Wales revealed she had some teething problems at the start and would even got teased for it.



Princess Kate, who's fighting cancer, has mastered her role as a leading royal since she married Prince William in 2011.



The mother-of-three has admitted she struggled with one aspect of royal life when she was learning the ropes - and she used to get teased for it.



Kate made the admission during an interview with the BBC to celebrate the late Queen's 90th birthday.

Prince Louis mother recalled her first official engagement with the monarch - and inadvertently let slip one of her teething problems as she embarked on royal life.

"The most memorable engagement for me I suppose was an away day to Leicester and I went without William so I was rather apprehensive about that," she said.



"I think there is a real art to walkabouts, everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."



She also revealed Queen's bond with Princess Charlotte: "She was very supportive. The fact she took the time to make sure that I was happy and looked after for that particular occasion, which probably in everything that she's doing is a very small element, which just shows how caring she is, really."

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate spoke about the Queen's sweet bond with Princess Charlotte, saying: "I think she's very fond of Charlotte, always watching what she's up to. George is only two and a half and calls her 'gan-gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows, I think, her love for her family."