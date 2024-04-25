Taylor Swift seeking ‘happy ending’ in Travis Kelce ‘Love Story’

Taylor Swift is beginning to fear the worst in her relationship with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Grammy-winning singer, 34, who is already penning love songs for her beau, is “worried about jinxing things,” a source told Page Six.

The insider shared that the Fortnight musician “wants a happy ending” with the three-time Super Bowl-winner, also 34. Swift, who is smitten with her beau, is afraid that Kelce will wind up thinking that the fame that comes with her is “far too much” to handle.

“She is nervous something will mess things up,” the source added.

However, the insider noted that the Kansas City Chiefs star appears comfortable in the limelight, given his previous stints with reality TV, but despite all of that the fame can be daunting.

“There’s very little oxygen between her life and fame,” the insider said. “Travis is a peacock, but he has never dated a celeb before, and she is one of the most famous women in the world. Right now, he is enjoying everything and she is hoping that it stays like that.”

The insider added that Swift is stressing that “he doesn’t get freaked out about the fame. That the constant-ness of it doesn’t get exhausting for him.”