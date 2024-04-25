Princess Beatrice grief-stricken at loss of first love after mom Sarah's cancer

Princess Beatrice is mourning the loss of her former boyfriend following his passing from an alleged overdose.

According to The Sun, Pauolo Liuzzo was found dead in a hotel in Miami in February. He was 41.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson dated the art industry consultant in 2005 when she was just 17.

Beatrice is said to have found out the news soon after her mum was diagnosed with a form of skin cancer.

Spokesperson from the Miami Police Department was called to Liuzzo’s room at the citizenM Miami Worldcenter hotel on February 7, where his lifeless body was discoveresd.

“It was investigated as an overdose death. The investigation is open and ongoing,” they confirmed.

Paolo was infamous for several run-ins with law during his romance with the royal, prompting them to keep the relationship under the wraps for long.

At the time, Fergie supported her daughter’s fledgling romance, saying: “We all have our own journeys and have to learn our way but Beatrice is a sensible girl, soon to be 18, with many friends including Paolo.”

A pal of Liuzzo also dished on his personal struggles in a conversation with the outlet, pointing out his affinity for drugs and gambling.

“Paolo was not doing great on a personal level. He loved to party and gamble. He began using a lot of pharmaceutical drugs but that later led to cocaine and harder drugs.”

“It was a very fast lifestyle and we all feared it would catch up with him eventually,” they revealed.