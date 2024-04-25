Justin Bieber’s pals concerned over his erratic behaviour: ‘He’s spiraling again’

Justin Bieber left his fans and friends in the state of shock after his recent appearance at Coachella.

The singer, 30, performed with singer Tems at Coachella in the music festival on April 14.

The Baby crooner didn’t bother to go extra mile with his outfit during performance, he chose an oversized black sweatshirt and extra-large khaki pants.

The appearance for indefinite reasons sparks frenzy as the Coachella performance was the first time Bieber performed after cancelling his Justice Tour.

Although, his presence seemed fragile and checked out during the whole festival, as per People magazine.

The source claimed, "He finally got his health back, but now friends are worried that he’s spiraling again."

Earlier, in 2020, the Yummy Yummy singer disclosed about his substance abuse got so bad that it went out of hand.

Husband of Hailey Bieber also admitted that he was completely dependent on cannabis before moving into codeine-based drugs, MDMA, and mushrooms.

But soon after realizing how bad his addiction is, the singer decided to go clean and sober.