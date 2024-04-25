Machine Gun Kelly asked to critique Taylor Swift on 'Hot Ones Versus'

Machine Gun Kelly refuses to insult Taylor Swift on 'Hot Ones Versus.'

Machine Gun Kelly took the high road when asked to say three mean things about Taylor Swift during his appearance on Hot Ones Versus, where he faced off against fellow rapper Trippie Redd.

In the episode, the 34-year-old singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, was hit with a series of provocative questions, including a request to "burn that bridge" by criticizing Swift.

Despite the stakes, MGK opted not to bash the global pop star, avoiding any negative comments.

The show’s format involves a stack of deeply personal questions and a plate of spicy wings, with the option to skip answering by consuming the hottest wing on the plate, known as the "death wing."

He had already declared that he would answer every question posed to him after tasting a few hot wings, but when it came to criticizing Swift, he declined, demonstrating his respect for her and her massive fan base, the Swifties.



The episode featured other interesting moments, including a reference to MGK's offer to Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, to join his beloved Cleveland Browns in exchange for an extra $1 million.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf***ing mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase," he said.

MGK went on to praise Swift, calling her a "saint" and "very nice to me," emphasizing that her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, is also his friend.

Fellow rapper Trippie Redd, his opponent on the show, joked that he should "kiss her feet while you're at it."

"I'm not the f*ing NFL," he explained. "They would have to pay him like $30 million or $40 million or whatever the fk. I said I would give him a bonus of $1 million and... I'm just gonna eat a chicken wing."

After consuming the "death wing" for refusing to criticize Swift, MGK promptly asked for a wastebasket and threw up.

The rapper, who split with Megan Fox two months earlier, had been spotted with Swift and Fox at the Super Bowl, where Kelce's Chiefs won.