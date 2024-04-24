King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton give Harry green light to meet

Prince William and Prince Harry could reunite during the Duke's upcoming UK trip in May, according to an expert.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Harry will reportedly reunite with his elder brother during the trip as the Prince of Wales has given him a green light on King Charles's request.

News Corp columnist Louise Roberts claimed the trip is "causing a bit of angst" within Prince William's circles.



"Because it’s not as though Harry can do a quick in-and-out, or dash into the UK and leave quickly, given the news that that we all know, of course that his father has cancer and his sister-in-law has cancer," she told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo.

The commentator went on: "There is some suggestion that a meeting will be arranged between the estranged brothers and maybe some kind of public appearance."

Roberts explained: "It’s not a kind of press call or some sort of event, more likely they’ll be seen together in public to sort of suggest that they can actually get along together and maybe the ice has thawed between them given the respective health battles in the family."

There are also speculations that Prince Harry is returning to London to support his royal family after getting a thumbs up from cancer-stricken King Charles, who has stepped back from public-facing duties following his treatment.