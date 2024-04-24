Celine Dion reacts to Taylor Swift's 'snub' controversy at Grammys

Celine Dion reacts to Taylor Swift's snub controversy at the Grammys, saying it was an honour for her to present the singer with the notable accolade.

The legendary singer opened up about the incident during her cover shoot for Vogue France on Monday, April 22.

My Heart Will Go On singer said, "To present the award — the album of the year — to Taylor Swift — it was an honor because she’s having the time of her life and I’m the one who’s presenting it to her."



She added, "But it’s always very, very touching when you have a standing ovation."

For the unversed, the 56-year-old musician made a surprising appearance at the star-studded musical night to present the Album of the Year award on stage.

Notably, Swift won the prestigious accolade for 'Midnights,' making history as she became the only artist to win the Album of the Year award for the fourth time.

However, the Bad Blood singer didn't acknowledge the presence of Dion, which was dubbed a gesture of disrespect by fans.