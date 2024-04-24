Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles’ hypocrisy toward Prince Harry, Andrew

Meghan Markle is believed to be seething at royal family’s treatment of her and husband Prince Harry as compared to that of Prince Andrew.

The disgraced prince currently remains close to King Charles and the rest of the royal family in the wake of current health crisis.

Besides making frequent public appearances alongside the royals, Andrew led them, including Queen Camilla, at the memorial of the late King Constantine of Greece, in the absence of the King.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to be subjected to a cold shoulder from the King as well as the Waleses, leading to resentment brewing in Meghan’s heart.

Speaking to Bella magazine, a source revealed: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind.

“Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated,” they explained. “He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

Harry and Meghan decided to call quits on their time in the royal family in 2020 and went on to unveil their bad treatment at the hands of the Firm.