Zach Roloff reveals 'ship has sailed' with estranged father Matt Roloff

Zach Roloff offered an insight into his relationship with his father Matt Roloff

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff recently broke his silence on where things stand with his dad Matt Roloff.

Reflecting on his strained relationship with his father Matt, the 33-year-old talked about his kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah, living a different experience on Roloff Farms.

In a private confessional, Zach said: "I'd spent a lot of time outdoors and I definitely want that same experience for our kids."

"No one's holding grudges, no one’s intentionally not going to the farm, there’s just no interest. The kids don't ask, nothing we're hiding from them," he added.

The TV personality and his wife have been determined to keep their distance from the All Against Me author after the 62-year-old American celebrity decided not to sell Roloff farms to his son.

When asked to offer an insight into his relationship with his father, Zach explained: "When it comes to my dad, I don’t know … that ship all sailed," the father-of-three continued.

"There's not much of a relationship, just doing our own thing. Time might even it out, everything will be healed, it’ll just be different."

For the unversed, season 22 of the TLC show in 2021 featured Matt's negotiation process with Zach after which the couple bought a house in Battle Ground, Washington.