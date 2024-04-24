Meghan Markle forced to confront haunting past

Meghan Markle has been warned against a flurry of controversies to follow in regards to “bullying” allegations during her time in the royal family.

Herald Sun recently spoke to the Duchess of Sussex’ former private secretary Samantha Cohen, who confirmed to have been one of the staffers interviwered by the Palace in the wake of complaints against Meghan.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Tom Bower akined the latest tip with a “dam that has been breached,” claiming: “I have no doubt that more will now emerge.”

“The trickle of information will, soon enough, become a stream,” he noted.

Back in 2020, The Times published a report citing Prince Harry and Meghan’s communications secretary, Jason Knauf, as the one to have accused the former actress of bullying.

A formal investigation was launched in March 2021, only days after the Sussexes sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey following exit from the Firm.

A spokesperson for the Suits alum vehemently denied the allegations at the time, branding it as the “latest attack on her character”.

They claimed it was particularly unfair when Meghan had been “target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”