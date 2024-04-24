Paris Hilton enjoys Coachella night with gal pals Kyle Richards, Kesha

Paris Hilton shared pictures and videos from her night out with Kyle Richards and Kesha at Coachella

Paris Hilton tuned in to the 2024 Coachella bliss with Kyle Richards and Kesha.



Giving a glimpse of their night out, the 43-year-old TV personality took to social media on Tuesday, April 23.

She posted a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram with the caption, "So much fun at #Coachella and the #NeonCarnival with my girls @Kesha and @KyleRichards18 [sparkle and Ferris wheel emoji]."

"Love sliding into good times and #Sliving with you two #ThatsHot," Hilton reflected on the fun outing.

A slew of pictures from the montage featured the trio posing together. In one video, the business mogul is seen sliding down with Kesha, 37, from a long slide. Meanwhile, in another video, Hilton is seen vibing and grooving with Richards on the beats.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Hilton donned cowboy hats with their outfits. The 23-year-old songstress opted for a pantless look while all three completed the attire with long boots.

After Hilton shared the sneak peek, fans rallied to the comments section to express their excitement for the friends’ meetup.

One fan gushed, "Only icons on this post [heart eyes emoji]. I love @kesha and @parishilton friendship [red heart emoji]."

"Iconic trio!!! SLIVING [heart eyes, fire, and red heart emoji]," another fan chimed in.