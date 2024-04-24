King Charles ‘personally’ chose Kate Middleton’s new honour

King Charles, who bestowed his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, with new titles, was also a reflection of their close bond.



The monarch “personally chose” the honorific title for Kate because of the “esteem in which she is held,” a royal source told The Sun.

Kate was appointed as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companion of Honour, which puts her as the most senior member of holders the regular The Order of the Companion of Honour.

“It is recognition and reward for services and work that the Prince, Princess, Queen and Duchess have contributed to public life, all the more so since Accession,” the source said.

The news comes amid the growing bond between Charles and Kate as they both battle cancer. The duo previously reported to have shared a lunch at Windsor Castle last month following their shock diagnosis.

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded by King George V in 1917 to recognise outstanding achievements in the arts, sciences, medicine and public service.

Apart from Kate, Prince William was appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, taking over the title from Charles himself.

Queen Camilla was appointed the Grand Master and First or Principal Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which also previously belonged to Prince Philip from 1953 to 2021.