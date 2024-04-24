Thandiwe Newton joins the cast of 'Wednesday' Season 2

Thandiwe Newton will star in Netflix horror comedy series 'Wednesday' season 2

Wednesday season two starring Jenna Ortega expanded its cast with a new addition, Thandiwe Newton.

Variety reported on Tuesday, April 23, that Newton will be featured in the second season of the megahit series produced by the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star.

It has not yet been disclosed for which role she has been casted as the character details are under wraps.

Moreover, the revelation of Newton joining the cast of the upcoming season of Wednesday comes after it was previously reported that makers have also booked Steve Buscemi.

Newton is most lauded for her notable role in Westworld. She nabbed three Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for the HBO series, winning the title in 2018.

She has also shown off her acting chops in The Slap, Human Resources, Big Mouth, and Rogue.

In addition to her TV credits, Newton is widely known for her films. She starred in The Pursuit of Happyness, W, Crash, and Beloved.

The 51-year-old actress will next grace the screens in the highly anticipated season of the comedy horror series, which originally debuted in November 2022.

The first season of the widely acclaimed Netflix show bagged 12 Emmy nominations, winning four.