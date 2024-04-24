Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone reveal their 1980’s competition

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone talk about early-career rivalry

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, action superstars and long-time friends admitted having a body-fat-loss competition during the days of their career peak.



The 76-year-old Terminator star and the 77-year-old Rocky actor gave a glimpse in days of competing over their weight with host Harvey Levin in a clip obtained by Page Six from the upcoming special, TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons.

The Hollywood stars worked to make the other bite dust in their action films in several other ways, especially during their career in the 1980s.

Stallone revealed that back in the days he managed to cut down to just 7 percent body fat, while Schwarzenegger was at 10 percent.

“So it became a competition of the body,” The Jingle All The Way star said.

The competition didn’t just stay to bodies, but went on to be about the of numbers villains each star has slain.

“We ended up kind of like, ‘Well, you killed 28 people in the movie; I killed 32,’” Schwarzenegger said.

'I got to top that,' Stallone chimed in. They further explained that if Sly “killed 80 people” in a movie, then Arnold had to “kill 87.”