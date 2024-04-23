Mel B admits she still talks to her ex of almost two decades

Mel B was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000, and Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017

Mel B is still in contact with her former partner despite the pair having split almost two decades ago .

In a recent interview with publication Attitude, the 48-year-old singer reflected about her sexuality and opened up about her former partner, Christine Crokos.

Noting that she “was and always will be very open,” the Spice Girl member revealed, “I happened to fall in love with a woman and was with her for five years. We still talk to this day.”

Though she’s talked about her relationship in the past, Mel B insisted that she doesn’t want to “put a label on it.”

In a 2019 interview, the America’s Got Talent judge emphasised that her relationship “wasn’t experimentation.”

“I fell in love with a woman for five years. An experiment doesn’t last five years,” she shared.

The pair parted ways in 2006, though they remained in touch over the years.

Prior to Christine, Mel B was married to Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000. The couple welcomed daughter Phoenix Chi, 25, when they were together.

In 2017, Mel divorced film producer Stephen Belafonte after ten years of marriage after alleging abuse. Mel and Belafonte welcomed daughter Madison.

Now, she is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé of two years, Rory McPhee.