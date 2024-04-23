Stevie Nicks announces star-studded guest star lineup for upcoming show

Stevie Nicks announces guest stars for upcoming show

Stevie Nicks recently announced special guests’ lineup for her upcoming show at London’s BST Hyde Park.

The Fleetwood Mac legend is scheduled to perform at the forefront of the concert series on Friday, July 12.

According to NME, Brandi Carlile is gearing up to support Nicks at Hyde Park this year, including Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma with “many more” acts still in the pipeline.

Breaking the big news to her fans and followers, Carlile announced: “When @stevienicks asks, you get on the plane. London, it’s been too long. I cannot wait to see your sunburns at @bsthydepark this summer. Who’s coming?…apart from my mother-in-law and all of Catherine’s friends?”

Meanwhile, Paloma took to her social media to show support for Nicks alongside a caption that read: “I’m beyond excited to be supporting @stevienicks at @bsthydepark this summer as well as @brandicarlile and @annacalvi . This is an absolute dream come true and I still can’t quite believe it, what LEGENDS. Can’t wait to see you there.”

For the unversed, Nicks is performing in an ode to her 2024 UK and Ireland tour, which began in Dublin earlier that month.