Prince Louis’ birthday bids farewell to years-old royal tradition

Prince Louis, who turned six on Wednesday, April 23rd, seemingly faced disappointment as an age-old royal tradition ended.



The royals have often celebrated and marked the birthdays of royal members of the family with a special portrait photo. However, royal watchers were disillusioned to find that there was silence on the official page of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Moreover, the Waleses also did not share an image with the press on the occasion.

It was thought that the Prince William and Kate Middleton would release a photograph of their youngest on his big day despite the infamous uproar over their manipulated Mother’s Day picture.

Last month, Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in the post-op tests of her major abdominal surgery.

As the royal recuperates and receives treatment, it is also uncertain if the mom of three was able to follow through the private birthday tradition she set for the kids.

Back in 2019 on the one-off special A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate told Mary Berry that she “loves making the cake.”

“It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much but I love it,” she said at the time.