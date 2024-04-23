Billie Eilish collaborates with gaming platform ahead of new album

Billie Eilish to jump on the bandwagon alongside A-list celebrities for Fortnite

Billie Eilish is all set to make her debut in Fortnite, joining an previous esteemed lineup of virtual performers, including Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande on April 23.

However, details about the highly-anticipated Eilish x Fortnite collaboration are still under wraps. For what it’s worth, players can expect to sign up as Eilish on the virtual main stage.

In addition, they can look forward to grooving on her chart-topping hits like Bad Guy, Therefore I Am, and Happier Than Ever.

The What Was I Made For alum took to her Instagram Stories, sharing the big news with fans and followers.

Fans went absolute gaga, rushing to post updates on their celebrity-dedicated pages.

One fan captioned the post: “@billieeilish on @fortnite tomorrow”

While another gushed: “THANK YOU @fortnite for adding BILLIE!!!!!”

Fortnite has long established its name for its frequent collaborations with A-list celebrities.

Alongside Fortnite’s most latest collaboration with Eilish, the festival is set to take a significant step towards developing a free-to-play music game for a larger base.

The American singer is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which is scheduled to release on May 17.