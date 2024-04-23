Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde share happy moments at LA Park

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis balance co-parenting.

Jason Sudeikis and his former fiancée Olivia Wilde were all smiles as they watched their children play at a park in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Ted Lasso creator kept it casual with a $40 Forward Space 'Cozy Disco' trucker hat and khaki shorts, while Wilde donned a 70s-style retro jacket with blue jeans.

The sight of the ex-couple spending time together comes after a drawn-out 18-month legal battle over child support.

Last September, Sudeikis, who earned $10.5 million last year, reached a settlement agreement with Wilde.

According to the terms, he will pay $27,500 in monthly child support and cover 25% of the childcare expenses for their two children.

The resolution marked the end of a contentious dispute, allowing the former couple to focus on co-parenting.

Their relaxed outing in Los Angeles indicates a positive step forward as Sudeikis and Wilde navigate co-parenting after their publicized split.

Despite the lengthy legal proceedings, the former couple's ability to share quality time with their children at the park suggests they're committed to putting their family first

Court filings obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com have revealed the financial terms of the child support agreement between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, which was finalized after an 18-month legal battle.

The Ted Lasso star pays his ex-fiancée $10,300 per month for their 10-year-old son Otis Alexander and $17,200 per month for their seven-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine.

The former couple co-parent their children with a "week-on, week-off" schedule.