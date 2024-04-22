Salma Hayek shares unseen photos from Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday

Salma Hayek feels honoured to be a part of her pal Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday party.

Taking to Instagram, the Frida actress shared a series of beautiful photos from the renowned fashion designer's milestone birthday eve.

The shared images featured the birthday girl, Salma's husband François-Henri Pinault, Tom Cruise, Mel B and other A-listers of the industry.

Salma penned a sweet caption which reads, "So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family."

She added, "Even though my feet are sore from dancing, it was such a special and unforgettable and fun night."

Salma looked stunning in a dark green dress and sleek bun for the intimate gathering. On the other hand, Victoria donned a sheer mint green gown with pleats and floral details.

For the unversed, the mother-of-four celebrated her milestone birthday at Oswald's, a private members-only club in London, on Saturday, April 19.

The intimate birthday party was attended by Tom Cruise, the Spice Girls, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Jason Statham and others.