‘Club Rat’ creator Eva Evans dead at 29

Eva Evans' death news was confirmed by her sister Lily Joy

Eva Evans, known for creating the Club Rat series, passed away at the age of 29.

In a heartfelt tribute to the social media star, her sister, Lila Joy, revealed the tragic news on Sunday, April 21, on Instagram.

With an endearing photo of the late star, Joy penned an emotional note that read, "Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died."

"After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be," she expressed her excruciating sorrow.

"I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t," she continued, "I am keeping this brief so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."



"We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan," she announced.

Evans’s death news was confirmed four days after she posted her last Instagram post, picking a bone with Apple for not having an emoji for the Yankees.