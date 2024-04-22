David Beckham moves Victoria to tears at her 50th birthday bash

Victoria Beckham deemed her reunion with Spice Girls bandmates as 'the best gift'

David Beckham made his wife, Victoria Beckham, emotional with his heartfelt speech at her 50th birthday bash on Saturday.



During the £250,000 extravaganza event, the former footballer raved about his life partner, describing her as his "role model," reported by Daily Mail on Monday, April 22.

"David told the party how Victoria’s always been a huge inspiration to him," a guest shared some insights from the party.

"He talked of what an amazing role model she is and what an incredible mum she has been," the insider spilled the beans.

"The kids also did speeches — it was very informal, but they spoke of how grateful they are for everything she’d done for them," they added.

Many A-list celebrities joined the Beckham family for their star-studded birthday bash at the private member’s club Oswald’s in Mayfair, London.

The songstress was reunited with her ex-band, Spice Girls. Taking her excitement over social media, Victoria posted several pictures on Instagram on Sunday night.

She gushed over her reunion with former bandmates Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell dubbing it as "the best gift."



Additionally, the fashion designer tuned in to her golden birthday celebration, with several top faces in attendance, including Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Jason Statham, and more.