Taylor Swift's fortnight star Josh Charles on keeping his cameo a secret

Josh Charles, the Golden Globe-nominated actor, had a crisis of loyalty while joining Taylor Swift in her latest music video, Fortnight.

As a Swiftie dad, the experience was both thrilling and challenging, given the secrecy surrounding the project.

Charles recently opened up about the "most memorable" moments of filming a cameo alongside his Dead Poets Society co-star Ethan Hawke.



In an Instagram post shared Saturday after the music video dropped, Charles expressed his admiration for Swift, saying, "I've admired Taylor for a long time, but meeting her in person took my fandom to a whole new level."

He added, "Genuine, kind, approachable, and just an all-around stellar human being—not to mention a kick-ass director to boot!"

Charles also shared a photo of himself sporting a pair of sweats that promote Swift's upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. "Swift swagging away!" he captioned the image.

The actor's post highlighted his deep respect for Swift's talent and character, reinforcing the bond between the superstar and her loyal fans.

Despite the need to keep the cameo under wraps, Charles's enthusiasm for the project was evident, and his praise for Swift further fueled anticipation for her new music video.

Josh and Ethan who co-starred in the iconic 1989 film Dead Poets Society, had the opportunity to work together once again in Taylor Swift's latest music video, "Fortnight."

Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself and Hawke, Charles, revealed that he had to keep the cameo a secret—even from his own kids.

"Little debrief about yesterday: I don't like keeping secrets, so that was hard," Charles began in the caption.

"I didn't even tell my kids until the other day!" The actor, who shares son Rocco, 9, and a 5-year-old daughter with his wife Sophie Flack, described his experience with Hawke, as they boarded a flight to work with Swift, on the video.

"Here's a couple of tortured old poets about to board an early flight to be pop stars for a day," he wrote.

Despite the early morning flight, Charles highlighted the incredible treatment they received from Swift and her team. "We were treated with such class by Taylor and her crew from beginning to end," he noted.

"What I'll remember most was the laughter. There was a lot of it. Like we were 17 all over again."