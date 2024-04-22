Ali Wong and Bill Hader's giggly dinner date at Sushi Park

Bill Hader and Ali Wong spotted sharing laughs on rare public date.

Bill Hader and Ali Wong were seen enjoying a rare public date night at the popular celebrity hangout Sushi Park in West Hollywood.



The two comedians couldn't contain their laughter as they left the restaurant, with Ali Wong even covering her mouth at one point while Bill Hader gestured with flailing hands as he cracked up.

The giggles continued even as the couple made their way through the parking lot and toward their car.

Ali Wong opted for a casually chic look, wearing an oversized white T-shirt paired with wide-legged tan pants and flip-flops.

She carried a large leather tote bag, completing her laid-back yet stylish ensemble.

The sighting of the couple has generated buzz, as the comedians are known for keeping a low profile.

The sighting comes after the couple first got together in fall 2022, following Wong's separation from her husband, Justin Hakuta, and Hader's split from actress Anna Kendrick.

Although they parted ways in December 2022, the pair rekindled their romance in April 2023 and have since kept their relationship mostly under the radar.

In an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Wong spoke about their approach to maintaining privacy. "We're very selectively private," she explained, adding that many people didn't even realize they were together.

She highlighted their maturity and parenting roles, remarking, "We're both, like, in our 40s and parents."

Despite their discretion, the public took notice when Hader gave her a kiss at the Golden Globes after she won Best Actress for her role in Beef.