Cardi B Stuns in schoolgirl unspired miniskirt after revealing weight gain technique

Cardi B turned heads on Sunday with a series of Instagram photos showcasing a jaw-dropping schoolgirl-inspired ensemble.

The rapper, who recently faced criticism for promoting a controversial method of gaining weight, presented a bold new look with a tight green top that highlighted her bust and a tiny plaid miniskirt.



The green top, adorned with an anime scene, accentuated her slender waist, while the plaid miniskirt offered a playful and flirty vibe.

Complementing her outfit, Cardi B wore knee-high socks with black bows and platform lace-up heels, tying the whole look together with an edgy touch.

Her signature dark hair was styled into a high ponytail, secured with a pink bow, while perfectly arranged edges and a few framing strands completed the sleek hairstyle.

Despite the ongoing controversy surrounding her recent comments on weight gain, the rapper's latest photos attracted attention for all the right reasons, showcasing her unique fashion sense and knack for making a statement.

Cardi B had fans buzzing with her latest Instagram post, which featured a series of striking photos showing off her bold outfit and a fresh makeup transformation.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker posed in a schoolgirl-inspired ensemble, accessorizing with a bulky white watch and trendy diamond hood earrings.

Her short black nails, complemented by a fresh manicure, added to the chic vibe of her look.

The mother-of-two recently shifted from her usual full-glam makeup to a softer style.

However, the most noticeable change was her eye color, as she swapped her signature brown eyes for blue contacts.

In one of the photos, Cardi B stunned fans by posing bent over, revealing her peacock tattoo on her leg while holding on to her calf.

One follower wrote, "Cardi B will always be that girl because even when she's not pregnant, she always delivers," adding two fire emojis.

Another praised her fashion sense, saying, "Your fashion never disappoints. This is why she is my favorite of all time, she is confident."

In addition to her style evolution, she has been busy with her music career.

In an interview with Andy Cohen in September of last year, she revealed that her next album is nearing completion.